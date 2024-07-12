Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

