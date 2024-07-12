Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 141,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,154,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

