Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $495.94 and last traded at $495.03. Approximately 8,570,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 40,035,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.93.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.76.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.