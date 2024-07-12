Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $495.94 and last traded at $495.03. Approximately 8,570,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 40,035,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.93.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

