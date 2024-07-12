Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 124,845 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 151,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PTF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

