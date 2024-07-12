Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 48,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 144,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,757,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

