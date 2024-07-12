Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 28,557 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 565,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. 131,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,598. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.