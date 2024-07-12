Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

ISRG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $443.50. 1,818,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,481. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.28. The stock has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

