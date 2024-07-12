Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 0.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Intuit stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $629.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,521. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $469.23 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

