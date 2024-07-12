Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.41 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.32 or 0.00012653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $52.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,637,875 coins and its circulating supply is 466,148,551 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.