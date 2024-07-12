International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.85

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.85 and last traded at C$19.85, with a volume of 20391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IPCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
International Petroleum Stock Performance
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
