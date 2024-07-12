International Paper (NYSE:IP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $48.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IP. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.46.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

