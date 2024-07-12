International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.78.

NYSE:IFF opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

