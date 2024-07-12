International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.64

Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.64 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 4264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%.
In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 277.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 73.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
