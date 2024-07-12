Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up to $121.88

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.88, but opened at $125.25. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $127.77, with a volume of 15,654 shares traded.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

