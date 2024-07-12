Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

INTA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,131 in the last ninety days. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intapp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

