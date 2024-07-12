Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,317,494.24 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total transaction of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $85,994,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.