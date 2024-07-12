Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $81.96 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 374.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after buying an additional 2,170,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after buying an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,494,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after buying an additional 692,492 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

