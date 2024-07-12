Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $46,133.20 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36.

On Monday, May 20th, Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after buying an additional 217,796 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Tigress Financial began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

