Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $31,688.93 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56.

Sunrun Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of RUN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.9% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 51,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 233.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.