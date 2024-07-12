Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $570,850.56 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $570,850.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,158,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $397,400.18.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50.

On Friday, May 31st, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

