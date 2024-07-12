Insider Selling: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Sells 1,280 Shares of Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) Director David B. Brown sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $10,380.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,394 shares in the company, valued at $189,725.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PPIH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Perma-Pipe International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

