Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells $81,467.36 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

