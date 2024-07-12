Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells $81,467.36 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MRNA opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
