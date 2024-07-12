Insider Selling: Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Sells 7,102 Shares of Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Graham Edward Busby sold 7,102 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.35), for a total transaction of £40,765.48 ($52,216.57).

Elixirr International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:ELIX traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 536 ($6.87). 76,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,172. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,529.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 586.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 577.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Elixirr International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 402 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 665 ($8.52).

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Elixirr International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Elixirr International’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

See Also

