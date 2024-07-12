Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells 118,839 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.8 %

AppLovin stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $91.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $331,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

