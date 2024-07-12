Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Acquires 289,488 Shares of Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 289,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,680,346 shares in the company, valued at $84,509,420.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45.

LGF-A traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,261 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

