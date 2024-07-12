Insider Buying: Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Buys £44,522.55 in Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer bought 296,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £44,522.55 ($57,029.01).

Likewise Group Stock Up 10.0 %

Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.21) on Friday. Likewise Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Likewise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Likewise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

