Insider Buying: Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Ari B. Sussman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.

Collective Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 target price on Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

