Insider Buying: Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Acquires 140,000 Shares of Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,011,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,378.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Roy Choi purchased 235,000 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $298,450.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Roy Choi acquired 258,010 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $327,672.70.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AGAE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 56,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,216. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.49. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AGAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Kure Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

