Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.75

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 662101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 276.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

