InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 5.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 815,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,457,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INMD

InMode Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.