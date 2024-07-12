Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

INGR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 312,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 123,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 115,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

