ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. ING Groep comprises about 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 155,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,784.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 318,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 913,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 1,102,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.