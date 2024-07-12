Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 848 ($10.86) and last traded at GBX 843 ($10.80). Approximately 1,729,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 534,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($9.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Indivior from GBX 2,350 ($30.10) to GBX 1,500 ($19.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Indivior Trading Up 8.1 %

About Indivior

The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,310.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.90.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

