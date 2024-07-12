iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IHRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 169.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHRT stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.