iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
IHRT stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
