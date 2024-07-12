IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after buying an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,959 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 968,104 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

