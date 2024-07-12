iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.94.

TSE:IAG traded up C$1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$88.21. 119,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,809. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$94.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.53.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

