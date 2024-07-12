Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,887 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

