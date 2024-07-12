Howland Capital Management LLC Takes $10.41 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TPL traded up $6.94 on Thursday, hitting $783.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $669.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $454.04 and a one year high of $799.46.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.