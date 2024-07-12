Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 1,866,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

