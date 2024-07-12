Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 189 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,575.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,594.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,509.32. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

