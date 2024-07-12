Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

CASI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 13,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

