Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.47.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $542.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,105. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

