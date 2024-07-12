Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $139.79. 3,836,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.