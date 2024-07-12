Howland Capital Management LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

