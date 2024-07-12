Howland Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Universal Electronics worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Universal Electronics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 41,352 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,200. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Stories

