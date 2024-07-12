Howland Capital Management LLC Has $17.20 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,592. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

