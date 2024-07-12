Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $104.64. 7,747,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,513,412. The firm has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

