Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $40.75. 17,883,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,683,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

