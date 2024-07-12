Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Sysco by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

