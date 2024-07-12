Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 8,092 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of RTX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $101.74. 7,592,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

